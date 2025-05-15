Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is Port Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 4.4% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $95,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039,845 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,269 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $85.70 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,002,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,375. This trade represents a 87.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,903,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.