Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $692,701,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $315,220,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 3.2%

CMG opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

