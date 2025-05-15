Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Off Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $308.35 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $284.25 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.83.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $677.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $3,659,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.