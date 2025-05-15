Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,739 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.0%

LLY opened at $716.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $801.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $808.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

