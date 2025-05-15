Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,938.37. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,929 shares of company stock worth $2,644,895. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.