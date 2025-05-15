Rockbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.3% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,905,000 after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 14th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $265.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

