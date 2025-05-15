Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,361,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $348,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 59,720.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 358,322 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $182,861,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $178,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK opened at $682.20 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $728.48. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.83.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

