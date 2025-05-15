The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Raised by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,271,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,675 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Williams Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. This trade represents a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2%

WMB opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

