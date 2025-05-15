Point72 Europe London LLP Buys Shares of 48,995 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,995 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,788 shares of company stock worth $9,028,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.