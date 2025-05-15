Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases 79,900 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $33,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 172,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

