Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $7.30 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after buying an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,824,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $386.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.90. The company has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

