Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 15.7%

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $45.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

