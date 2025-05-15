Prosight Management LP Buys Shares of 55,000 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Centene accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Centene Company Profile



Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

