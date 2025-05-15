26,295 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,482,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,360,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,533,526,000 after buying an additional 114,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after buying an additional 1,045,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,230,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,441,000 after buying an additional 391,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SNPS opened at $517.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.43. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.