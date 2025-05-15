Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $36,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,897,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $336,972,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,628 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $282.11 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.86.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

