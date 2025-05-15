Rivermont Capital Management LP Has $10.77 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Rivermont Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises about 4.1% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ FERG opened at $175.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $225.63.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

