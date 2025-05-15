Rivermont Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,571,000. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 4.7% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $800,725,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $619,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,028,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $626.27 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $663.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $579.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.93. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.48.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

