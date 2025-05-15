Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 15,120 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.67.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $245.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

