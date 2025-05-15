Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Boosted by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 160,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 103,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 54,438 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,285,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 22,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $194.19 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.49 and a 200-day moving average of $187.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

