ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,029.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $853.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $971.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 384 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.64, for a total value of $378,869.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,636.96. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,056 shares of company stock worth $14,421,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

