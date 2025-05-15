Redmile Group LLC Has $27.93 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.9% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,021 shares of company stock worth $27,534,636. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.