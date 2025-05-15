ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 66 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,621. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NOW opened at $1,029.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $853.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $971.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays set a $1,085.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

