OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 796,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Ecolab by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $2,898,543.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,860.80. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE ECL opened at $249.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.96 and a 12 month high of $273.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

