Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $14.06 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in CSX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in CSX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

