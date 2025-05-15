Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $315.84 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.27 and its 200 day moving average is $337.40.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.72.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

