Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 32 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,301,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in BlackRock by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $965.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $913.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $978.07. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

