Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $256.24 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 582,903 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $256,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $120.92. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $586,308.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,850.81. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $37,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,757,936.68. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 995,579 shares of company stock worth $122,992,753. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

