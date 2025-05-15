Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,257,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after acquiring an additional 889,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,577,000 after purchasing an additional 835,170 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $148.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day moving average is $161.87. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,660,538 shares of company stock worth $24,981,930 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.82.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

