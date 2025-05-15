Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – May 14th

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, Salesforce, and Incannex Healthcare are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the medical and life?sciences sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to innovations in drug development, medical technologies, and patient care delivery. Performance in this sector often reflects regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and broader demographic trends such as aging populations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.40. 21,167,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.53 and a 200 day moving average of $519.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $309.10 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,749,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,891,302. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.12.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,916,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,848,284. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.70. 3,540,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,846,436. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.33 and a 200-day moving average of $307.23. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $280.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

NASDAQ IXHL traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,324,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Incannex Healthcare has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 7.67.

