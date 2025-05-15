Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Point72 Italy S.r.l.

Point72 Italy S.r.l. decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 51,790 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 2.7% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 97,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,788 shares of company stock worth $9,028,690 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

