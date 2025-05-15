Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0%

PSX stock opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

