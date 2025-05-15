Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,119,466 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $62,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

