Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys New Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,296.13.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,119.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,111.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,220.67. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

