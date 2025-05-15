Prana Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Prana Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,697 shares during the period. State Street makes up approximately 1.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of State Street worth $37,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,972. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

