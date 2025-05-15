Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,126 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $248,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,807,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after buying an additional 328,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,795,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after acquiring an additional 214,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,547,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $504,400. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $734.28 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

