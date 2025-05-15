ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 175,312 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,814,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175,312 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $224,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 96,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,637 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 82,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $9,942,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1%

EMR opened at $121.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $118.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

