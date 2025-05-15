Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $239,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,025 shares in the company, valued at $109,893,761.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,603. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $178.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

