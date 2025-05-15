Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $1.64 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 62,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,456.28. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE:A opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.