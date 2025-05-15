Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,037 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 10.8% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of Equinix worth $602,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.89.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock worth $6,658,536. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $859.21 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $823.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $893.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

