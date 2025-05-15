Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Invests $136,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Vale by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vale by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3,092.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.3758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.