76,300 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Airbnb by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average is $131.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $112,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,779.70. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,983,669 shares of company stock valued at $266,947,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

