Prana Capital Management LP Has $2.15 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 63,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $2,041,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 132,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $228.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.68.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.