Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $47,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,431 shares of company stock worth $76,275,228. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.59.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $435.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 854.80, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

