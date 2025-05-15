Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Today – May 12th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Alibaba Group, Coinbase Global, Marvell Technology, and ServiceNow are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, maintain or provide critical physical and organizational systems—such as roads, bridges, utilities, telecommunications networks and water treatment facilities—that underpin economic activity. These firms often enjoy steady, regulated cash flows and long-term contracts, making their stocks relatively stable and attractive to income-oriented investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.12. 170,380,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,860,729. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,989,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,805,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $11.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,334,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,201,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.68. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 179.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $7.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.79. 18,943,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,625,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28. The company has a market cap of $317.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.36. 10,920,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,970. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average is $243.30. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $4.27 on Monday, reaching $63.92. 14,504,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,922,886. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $32.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,012.47. The company had a trading volume of 896,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,905. The company has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a PE ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $844.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $970.58.

