Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,070 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech accounts for approximately 8.2% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned 2.62% of Krystal Biotech worth $117,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 972.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.63.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $131.39 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

