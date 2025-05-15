Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Off Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RTX stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RTX alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $130.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.03. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.