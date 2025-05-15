Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178,595 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 218,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,503,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 344,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $413.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

