Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Redwood Financial Network Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.1% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $518.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $324.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

