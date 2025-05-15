Man Group plc Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $39,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after buying an additional 826,287 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,867,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.2%

DFS opened at $199.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $207.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.