Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,161 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

